Your weekend

43rd Annual Clovis FestivalBright and colorful hot air balloons will fill the sky Saturday and Sunday morning. It is part of the 43rd annual Clovis Festival in Old Town Clovis. After the balloon release, families can stroll down Pollasky Avenue where hundreds of vendors will be set up, selling food and crafts. The festival runs both days-- from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families are invited to get there around 6:15 to get an up-close look at the balloons as they're inflated.Tarantula FestivalHead to Coarsegold for the city's annual Tarantula Festival Saturday afternoon. This celebration marks the time of the year when the tarantulas come out of their burrows each fall to find a mate, before hunkering down for the winter. It is a day-long event for visitors of all ages and includes the popular tarantula races. Families are being encouraged to come dressed in costume. Food will be available for sale. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Arte Americas CalagalaArte Americas is hosting its annual Calagala on Saturday, celebrating the day of the dead. You can enjoy music, folkloric dancing, face painting and more. The Calagala will take place from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. It includes a procession at sunset from Fulton Mall to the festival location, at Eaton Plaza in downtown Fresno. You are encouraged to take a lawn chair. Admission to the event is $4.Fresno Bulldogs VS. UNLVShow some bulldog spirit as Fresno State hosts UNLV Saturday night. The 'dogs are going into the game, five and two and are currently first in the Mountain West division. A win on Saturday could put them into a bowl game. The game is at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available.Kicker Pooch FestivalYour little furry one can have some fun too! Get your pooch ready for the spookiest time of the year and dress them up for the annual Tower District Pooch Parade! It is free to attend, but it costs $10 to enter into the costume contest. Prizes will be given to the winners in four different categories and there is tons of other things for pups and their humans to enjoy. The Canine Carnival is being held at the former blockbuster parking lot at Olive and Yosemite on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.The Carole King StoryYou have several more chances to catch 'Beautiful: The Carole King Story' at the Saroyan Theater. It follows the life of songwriter and singer Carole King. Actors with the musical encourage fans to sing along. The show runs through Sunday. Ticket prices start at $29 each.