Your Weekend

Madera is hosting its annual Pomegranate Festival on Saturday. It is the county's tastiest event of the year, featuring plenty of pomegranate-based dishes. The festival is held at the Madera Fairgrounds and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. admission and parking are both free. New this year, law enforcement and emergency crews are being invited to take part in the first ever fire truck pull.If you need help with your next home improvement project, the Fresno Fairgrounds is hosting the fall home improvement show. It is an event now in its 12th year. Top professionals from different industries will be there, offering show specials and discounts. The show runs through Sunday. The hours vary depending on the day. General admission is $8 for adults, with discounts being offered during happy hour--3 to 6 p.m.Saturday and Sunday, head to Old Town Clovis for its Bi-Annual Flea Market. Dozens of vendors will fill the Clovis Rodeo Grounds to showcase their locally-made products, including repurposed furniture--artwork and clothing. It costs $5 per adult to enter. Discounts are being offered for guests who arrive between 8 to 10 a.m. Gates close at 4 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.On Sunday, cheer on runners for the two cities marathon. Spectators are being invited to fill the streets along the race route to show support for those participating. It starts and ends at Woodward Park, with runners passing through parts of Fresno and Clovis.The first wave of runners takes off at 6:30 p.m.