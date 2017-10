Madera Police Department says one man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries in the area of McNally Park, South A Street, and Roosevelt.Police say a group of people was hanging out in the park when people in a black 4-door compact car fired some rounds at around 4:15 p.m.Witnesses told police that they heard yelling and then heard the shots fired.The shooting is still under investigation. The suspect is still at large.This post will be updated.