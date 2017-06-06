FRESNO COUNTY

Clovis Unified senior spent over 1,000 hours of his time giving back to others

EMBED </>More Videos

Alexander Ewing will be graduating from Buchanan High School on Wednesday with over 1,400 hours of community service. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Alexander Ewing will be graduating from Buchanan High School on Wednesday. Not only as a member of the National Honor Society, but with over 1,400 hours of community service.

"What I did was I went out and I gave food to the homeless, or I would volunteer for outreach events for robotics."

Ewing said he thought his hours would only total to 200 or 300, but was shocked after he added them up.

Ewing tells us his passion to give back to his community began when his robotics team made it to the world championships in the 4th grade. He said his team would not have been able to make it without mentors from Buchanan.

"Ever since then I always thought it was really amazing we were able to do that with the support of the mentors, and so I thought that I would go out and try to help other people too."

The Clovis Unified senior said he would not be where he is today without his family.

"They've always driven me to try to do something better than what I've already done, and so I mostly just put that into school," said Ewing.

Ewing said he has received about 10 scholarships so far, totaling close to $10,000. He will be going to Fresno State in the fall and said his decision to go there was made after spending time in Fresno State's Cancer Research Lab during an internship there.

"We were growing breast cancer cells for drug testing and then I was also working on pancreatic cancer bio-markers."

Ewing said he eventually wants to get his PhD in synthetic biology and conduct cancer research.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationclovis unified school districtvolunteerismhigh schoolclovisfresno countyClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Action News uncovers document detailing alleged misuse of money at Parlier Unified
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Fresno County crash leaves 2 dead; pregnant victim gives birth and dies
More fresno county
EDUCATION
Clovis woman makes major step toward making Broadway dreams come true
Bishop Ochoa says St. Helen's School in Fresno will remain open
Valley graduate who fled Syria for the US graduating as valedictorian
Organizers gearing up for summer college fair in Visalia
More Education
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Action News uncovers document detailing alleged misuse of money at Parlier Unified
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Fresno City Council discusses budget as city is having a tough time keeping police officers
Fresno Housing Authority accepting online pre-applications for Section 8 program
Grandmother in custody in SoCal triple stabbing, police say
Madera Police release dash camera video from the officer involved shooting
Show More
Hammer-wielding man shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
Visalia man plotted to murder three Bay Area doctors, authorities say
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno
More News
Top Video
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Action News uncovers document detailing alleged misuse of money at Parlier Unified
Construction moves forward on new Visalia Emergency Communications Center
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
More Video