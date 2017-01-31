FRESNO STATE

CSU trustees considering tuition hike that could create hardships for some

At the CSU trustee's meeting in Long Beach Tuesday, students from several Cal State Universities begged leaders to reconsider raising the cost of their education. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At Fresno State, word is spreading slowly about a tuition hike for undergraduates that would begin in the fall of this year.

Alejandro Buelna of Farmersville receives financial aid. He will not be impacted by a hike, but understands the reason behind the proposed increase.

"Eventually, I believe prices go up on everything, so I believe it's just fair for the school to charge more if they have more expenses to pay. We'll be getting more benefits out of it."

Maria Aguiar of Easton has earned scholarships to cover her tuition. She also works part time at McDonald's to pay for extra costs. Any additional fees would be a hardship.

"Like having to pay out of pocket, that would be not very good for my wallet or my parent's wallet. I would have to find a second job."

At the CSU trustee's meeting in Long Beach Tuesday, students from several Cal State Universities begged leaders to reconsider raising the cost of their education.

"To us, it means finding another way to pay for books, finding another way to pay for parking, it means not booking a flight to go home on our breaks," said Elizabeth Cabral, CSU Dominguez Hills student.

CSU officials said the fee increase would generate more than $77-million in net revenue. Trustees said the money would pay for programs that help students succeed, like the graduation initiative of 2025.

Funding would also be used to hire 400 additional faculty members.
