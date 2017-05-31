Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation

Wednesday afternoon the State Attorney General announced an effort to notify thousands of Californians, who attended schools operated by the now defunct Corinthian Colleges. Former students may be eligible for cancellation of their federal student loans.Corinthian College was the parent company of Heald College which operated in Fresno and suddenly shut down in 2015. The US Department of Education fined the for-profit group $30-million for misrepresenting post-graduation job placement rates.The Attorney General's Office said some 38,000 California residents are now eligible for student loan cancellation.Former students will receive a letter explaining the relief available along with a short application which must be filed with the department of education.