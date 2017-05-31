CALIFORNIA

Former students of Heald College may be eligible for federal student loan cancellation

EMBED </>More Videos

Former students may be eligible for cancellation of their federal student loans. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Wednesday afternoon the State Attorney General announced an effort to notify thousands of Californians, who attended schools operated by the now defunct Corinthian Colleges. Former students may be eligible for cancellation of their federal student loans.

Corinthian College was the parent company of Heald College which operated in Fresno and suddenly shut down in 2015. The US Department of Education fined the for-profit group $30-million for misrepresenting post-graduation job placement rates.

The Attorney General's Office said some 38,000 California residents are now eligible for student loan cancellation.

Former students will receive a letter explaining the relief available along with a short application which must be filed with the department of education.
Related Topics:
educationstudent loansattorney generalcaliforniaFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Reporter Cory James previews Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney's California Adventure
Sherpa takes Steph Curry jersey to top of Mount Everest
Sea life and cooler temperatures drawing people to the coast this holiday weekend
Mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
More california
EDUCATION
Fresno teachers to hold rally asking for more pay and better working conditions
Six-year-old youngest to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee
Student's viral poem asks 'Why am I not good enough?'
Clovis Unified chooses new Superintendent
More Education
Top Stories
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
Fresno teachers to hold rally asking for more pay and better working conditions
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Fight between brothers ends with stabbing in Fresno
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
CNN drops Kathy Griffin after bloodied Trump head photo
Show More
NC professor creates drone pollinator to help crops
White House says Trump expected to pull US from Paris deal
Strip Mall fire damages business in Central Fresno
4 people arrested after shooting that leads to chase and standoff in Southwest Fresno
Clovis Unified chooses new Superintendent
More News
Top Video
Visalia teen faces murder charges after deadly hit and run
Fifth teen arrested in Visalia drug deal murder, three teens arraigned
The last new car dealership in Downtown Fresno is expanding
Fresno teachers to hold rally asking for more pay and better working conditions
More Video