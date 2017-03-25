Fresno State teams compete in mock trial in hopes of reaching national championship

Court was in session at Fresno State Saturday as dozens of students participated in the opening round of the mock trial finals.The 24 teams from 17 universities competed in their simulated trial given to them by the American Mock Trial Association.This round, the case featured a man who chose to sue the magazine company he worked for over age discrimination.Two teams from Fresno State participated Saturday with hopes of reaching the national championship."It's an amazing opportunity for students to get involved in the mock trial, you learn about the law, how to work with other people and really develop your communication skills as a person," participant Juan Guzman explained.This year's national championship will take place next month at UCLA.