EDUCATION

Fresno Unified expands bilingual education program to more schools

EMBED </>More News Videos

Wawona Middle School, Rowell Elementary School and McLane High School will begin their dual immersion programs this fall. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A program at Fresno Unified to help students become bilingual by graduation will soon be expanding to additional schools.

On Friday afternoon, the Fresno Unified interim superintendent announced plans to expand the dual immersion program into more schools.

The goal is for students to become bilingual and bi-literate by the time they graduate high school.

Wawona Middle School, Rowell Elementary School and McLane High School will begin their programs this fall.

"We know that in our community, our students do better when they can carry two languages and two cultures with them into the workforce," interim superintendent Bob Nelson said.

The program begins teaching kindergarten in 90 percent Spanish and 10 percent English. With each passing grade, more English is taught until it reaches 50 percent in each language by the 4th grade.

"Wawona has been so underserved, sitting at 50 percent vacancy," FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian said. "And I laid out the plan what I thought would work, and Bob took it to his team and within 60 days we're standing here today saying we're going to put this together in the fall."

Ashjian believes things have changed for the better with new interim superintendent Nelson, and he says the open communication is what's allowing the district to make these types of moves so quickly.

"Now we have open communication between the superintendent and all board members, and we're able to actually get things done," he said.

Parents can submit requests for their students to enroll anytime for fall, and Fresno Unified says their goal is to expand these opportunities across the district to give anyone who's interested the chance to participate.

"I really believe we're creating a new student and a new individual and a new community member which is going to the face of Fresno," Ashjian said.
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno unified school districtfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Homeless teenager to run for public school board seat
Fresno City College unveils 15 to Finish program to keep students on track
Valley students face off in Battle of the Books
Fresno Discovery Center unveils new exhibits after renovation
More education
EDUCATION
California teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
Project combining literacy and art at McLane High School inspired by writer's life story
Children First: Finding Help and Hope; Suicide Prevention
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
More Education
Top Stories
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Syrian refugees left with mixed feelings after U.S. missile strike
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot is deported
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
Water officials hoping to increase water storage capacity of Lake Success
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot is deported
Show More
Road crews clean Fresno streets after heavy rain greets morning rush hour
4 dead, 15 wounded in Stockholm truck attack
US Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Syrian jets take off from air base hit by US
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
More News
Top Video
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Water officials hoping to increase water storage capacity of Lake Success
Syrian refugees left with mixed feelings after U.S. missile strike
Central California Weather
More Video