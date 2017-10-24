FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Fresno Unified prepared for possible strike by Teachers' Union

Fresno Unified School District is prepared for a possible strike by the Teachers' Union. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Unified School District says it is prepared for a possible strike by the teachers' union.

If it happens, it will be the first time a work stoppage has happened in nearly four decades for the district.

The Fresno Teachers Association is bargaining for smaller class sizes, better salaries and benefits, and classroom safety.

Superintendent Bob Nelson says he is hoping for the best, but he is also planning for the worst.

"We have over 1,000 new substitutes in the pipeline prepared to step in as a visiting teacher in the event we have a work stoppage," said Nelson.

The district's goal is to have a total of 2,000 substitute teachers on standby and currently candidates from all over the state are being interviewed.

As for the strike, it cannot happen until all negotiation options are exhausted.
