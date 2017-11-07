FRESNO TEACHERS ASSOCIATION

FUSD and FTA reach an impasse over contract negotiations

Silence from the Fresno Unified Tuesday night as representatives of the state's fourth largest school district left a marathon fact-finding session. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Silence from the Fresno Unified Tuesday night as representatives of the state's fourth-largest school district left a marathon fact-finding session.

The second one this week, to try and avert a looming teacher's strike.

Just a week ago Superintendent Bob Nelson expressed his hope that fact-finding would lead to a deal.

He said the bargaining session with the teacher's union had stalled and was hopeful this procedure would lead to truth.

Nelson said, "As I've said to FTA, I don't have the ability to print money or satisfy a request in that manner, equally import we cannot and will not take that revenue from our students by eliminating critical direct services that they need and that they deserve."

The teacher's association says the district was not making enough concessions.

Jon Bath said, "The problem today is that the session lasted 6 hours long but we only had 10 minutes with them...this is where our frustration is."

Tuesday both sides were tight-lipped about development citing confidentiality agreements.

But sources say no settlement was reached even though fact-finding has now lasted a full 24 hours.

The talks will continue at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
