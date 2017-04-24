High school students get college head start thanks to Fresno State's Journey to Success

Building a path to a future some students don't even know about, that's the goal of Journey to Success.Hundreds of high school students from some several Valley school districts took a journey outside the classroom Monday morning. They found themselves in the Journey to Success Conference at Fresno State.The event is part of the CSU Asian American and Pacific Islander Initiative."The Asian American community tends to be falling under the model minority myth where some of the Asian Americans actually look like they are doing much better," Dr. Brain Tsukimura explained.Organizers say this conference helps by providing Asian American students and families from underserved communities with information about preparing for, applying to, and graduating from college."This is one of the best experiences that a student can have before coming to Fresno State," professor Dr. Joy Goto exclaimed. "They should always be encouraged to come and visit us and see what the campus is like and realize this is a dream for them to inspire towards."Goto has been with the program since it started nearly three years ago. She says more schools and students are now getting involved.Several workshops were hosted by members of the business community, as well as current Fresno State students who wanted to offer their support."I was never really a leader myself until someone actually believed in me, and so I want to be a part of the process that motivates them so that somebody believes in them so that they become student leaders themselves," student Lemuel Rivera said.Fresno State leaders say all CSU campuses participate in the program, but this is the largest one in the state and it will continue to grow.