EDUCATION

High school students get college head start thanks to Fresno State's Journey to Success

EMBED </>More News Videos

Several workshops were hosted by members of the business community, as well as current Fresno State students who wanted to offer their support. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Building a path to a future some students don't even know about, that's the goal of Journey to Success.

Hundreds of high school students from some several Valley school districts took a journey outside the classroom Monday morning. They found themselves in the Journey to Success Conference at Fresno State.

The event is part of the CSU Asian American and Pacific Islander Initiative.

"The Asian American community tends to be falling under the model minority myth where some of the Asian Americans actually look like they are doing much better," Dr. Brain Tsukimura explained.

Organizers say this conference helps by providing Asian American students and families from underserved communities with information about preparing for, applying to, and graduating from college.

"This is one of the best experiences that a student can have before coming to Fresno State," professor Dr. Joy Goto exclaimed. "They should always be encouraged to come and visit us and see what the campus is like and realize this is a dream for them to inspire towards."

Goto has been with the program since it started nearly three years ago. She says more schools and students are now getting involved.

Several workshops were hosted by members of the business community, as well as current Fresno State students who wanted to offer their support.

"I was never really a leader myself until someone actually believed in me, and so I want to be a part of the process that motivates them so that somebody believes in them so that they become student leaders themselves," student Lemuel Rivera said.

Fresno State leaders say all CSU campuses participate in the program, but this is the largest one in the state and it will continue to grow.
Related Topics:
educationeducationfresno statefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
California Ag secretary welcomes thousands of students at FFA State Conference
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
Children learn about meteorology at Pacific Union Elementary
Nonprofit repurposes waste to inspire creativity
More education
EDUCATION
California Ag secretary welcomes thousands of students at FFA State Conference
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
What is the Day of Silence?
Fresno State professor who made controversial tweet about President on paid leave
More Education
Top Stories
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
2 killed after a pickup truck and semi-truck collide in Merced County
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
Driver of stolen semi-truck kills motorcycle rider in Fresno County hit and run, authorities say
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
Show More
California Ag secretary welcomes thousands of students at FFA State Conference
Pickup truck smashes into a Clovis business
2 found guilty in 1st trial over Cliven Bundy standoff in Nevada
Then and now: 25 years after the 1992 LA riots
Shooting at Northwest Fresno apartment leaves man in critical condition
More News
Top Video
Madera Police arrest accused sexual predator who lured 12-year-old on Facebook
Doctors in South Valley murder trial testify that child died of blunt force trauma
Statute of limitations may free Fresno Unified school bus driver accused of child molestation
Investigation continues after alleged sexual battery by Tulare Union janitor on student
More Video