FRESNO STATE

Next generation of journalists honored at Fresno State

Some of the rising stars in the next generation of journalists were honored at Fresno State Wednesday evening. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some of the rising stars in the next generation of journalists were honored at Fresno State Wednesday evening.

The school hosted its Media, Communications, and Journalism Showcase of Excellence highlighting some of the best work from students in the department this semester. The event also awarded one student a Best of Show honor-- which was voted on by the audience.

The free event is meant as a way to celebrate the department's five different career options.

"MCJ is just really an incredible department who really gives us the hands on experience we need to become successful professionals, and we really couldn't have done this without the support of the university and our incredible staff," said Kelly Hustedde, Fresno State senior.
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
