TULARE COUNTY

Organizers gearing up for summer college fair in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
In the South Valley, preparations are underway for a summer college fair. More than 100 colleges including UCLA, New York University, UC Berkeley will have representatives in attendance.

It is being hosted by the Western Association for College Admissions Counselors. The fair will feature presentations with topics including preparing for and paying for college.

Students and families are invited to the free event which will take place Monday, June 12th at the Visalia Convention Center from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to register click here.
