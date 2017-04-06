FRESNO

Project combining literacy and art at McLane High School inspired by writer's life story

EMBED </>More News Videos

Jimmy Santiago-Baca's memoir, "A Place to Stand," is the inspiration for a year-long art and literature project through McLane High Schools Artventure Academy. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Students hung on every word as award winning author Jimmy Santiago-Baca gave them a glimpse of the endless possibilities the future holds.

"The more mistakes you make the more your vulnerability shines through, the more you're provoked to exploring your fragility, the more you see the wonders of your own being."

Baca learned to read and write while serving a five-year prison sentence in the 1970s-- something he said changed his life.

"Changed the very fabric of my being, so I came to prison wearing wool and I left wearing gold."

Baca's memoir, "A Place to Stand," is the inspiration for a year-long art and literature project through McLane High Schools Artventure Academy. The project-- a hip opera based on Baca's life.

"I'm honored by the work that the students put in."

Students articulated the lesson they learned on paper and canvas.

"Strong peace of mind-- a better understanding of what people are going through," said Marlin Embers, junior.

"I'm inspired by seeing how a person's struggle through his life and he overcame everything that he passed," said Maria Saldana, freshman.

Both spoken word and art depict different stages of Baca's life, including days he said he did not know he would survive.

"The day becomes a miracle every day I wake up."

You can see the final product May 25th at Arte Americas.
Related Topics:
educationpoetryartfresnohigh schoolFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Report finds dangerous amount of lead found in children in the Valley
Fire damages abandoned home in Southeast Fresno
2 injured in Southwest Fresno house fire
Police look for suspect after 1 person killed in shooting in Southeast Fresno
More fresno
EDUCATION
Children First: Finding Help and Hope; Suicide Prevention
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
Sanger High School students taking a stand against bullying by joining a global movement
Threatening graffiti found in bathroom on Central High West Campus
More Education
Top Stories
Inmate who stabbed a Fresno Co. correctional officer sentenced to 26 years
Report finds dangerous amount of lead found in children in the Valley
Fresno Co Sheriff's ID Jane Doe found walking on Millerton road
House intel committee chair Devin Nunes steps away from Russia probe
Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, publicist says
Play ball! Opening day is here for the Fresno Grizzlies
Senate OKs 'nuclear option,' clears path for high court nomination vote
Show More
Visalia teacher takes down confederate flag after mother of student speaks up
Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Paul O'Neill dies at 61
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
Investigators look for suspects who used fake checks to steal from Sanger Unified
Farmers worried about farm worker shortage as the busy season approaches
More News
Top Video
Inmate who stabbed a Fresno Co. correctional officer sentenced to 26 years
Report finds dangerous amount of lead found in children in the Valley
Central California Weather
House intel committee chair Devin Nunes steps away from Russia probe
More Video