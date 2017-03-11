Science fans gather in Madera for robotics competition

The next generation of scientists is battling this weekend in Madera.The Madera South High School gym was filled with fans Saturday as high schools from all over California took part in the first robotics competition.The kids built the robots over a six-week period so they could push and throw whiffle balls at high speeds. The process obviously involves skills in math and science and computer programming.And although robotics was once a boys activity, a lot of girls are involved these days like Kaelyn Dauer, the CEO of the Buchanan Bird Brains."There are so many women involved," she said, "Honestly, it's an amazing experience to be involved with people who really promote gender equality in the fields that robotics is."The final rounds of the competition take place Sunday afternoon. And the fans can also check out physics demonstrations from Fresno State -- like the bed of nails and a high-powered ping pong missile.