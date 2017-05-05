FRESNO COUNTY

Signing day held for Fowler High School seniors getting ready to head to dream colleges

At Fowler High School, once a Redcat, always a Redcat-- but for the next four years graduates will be adopting new mascots. (KFSN)

FOWLER, Calif. (KFSN) --
At Fowler High School, once a Redcat, always a Redcat-- but for the next four years graduates will be adopting new mascots.

"Everyone gets a chance to be proud of their academic accomplishments as well as other opportunities that they might have had throughout high school," said Gursimran Kaur, UC Davis.

Emotions ran high as Kaur and 83 of her peers signed letters of intent to their dream college.

"UC Davis offered me admission into their honors program and that was the deciding factor for me."

Kaur is looking forward to spending her next four years as an Aggie-- ambitiously signing onto a double major.

This is the 6th year Fowler High School is celebrating the path to higher education; each signing onto a four year university, private college, or honors program at a community college.

"The kids are our superstars, they've worked so hard to get to this point-- that's the sendoff we want to give them," said Rick Romero, principal.

Bitwise founder Jake Soberal shared his journey back to the Valley and encouraged these seniors to consider the same.

Of the graduating class of 2017 more than 80 are headed to campuses throughout the US.

Noah Salazar and family sported their Cardinal red.

"Stanford has always been the goal and if I was going for that everything else would just come along with it."

Though the Fowler High valedictorian said he's always dreamed of heading to Stanford it was a visit to the campus his freshman year where he decided there would be no other option.

"To see all your hopes and dreams for four years, because Stanford's always been the dream was a big moment in my life," said Salazar.

Fowler High School has a 100-percent graduation rate.

"It's a testament to how hard our teachers work, our support staff, to make sure no kid falls through the crack," said Romero.
