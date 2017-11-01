FRESNO UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

State of Education Luncheon Raises 35k for Scholarships

The community's generosity helped raise more than $35,000 at this year's State of Education luncheon. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The community's generosity helped raise more than $35,000 at this year's State of Education luncheon.

Every dollar raised will go towards scholarships for Fresno Unified Students.

Part of the money raised came from artwork done at the luncheon by Edison and McLane High School students.

Those pieces alone raised close to $2,000.

This is Fresno Unified's biggest fundraiser of the school year and it is not too late to help this cause. The district is still taking in donations.

You can make donations at www.fresnounified.org
