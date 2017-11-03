CALIFORNIA

Actor Brad Bufanda dead after jumping from LA building

Actor Brad Bufanda arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. 'A Cinderella Story' on July 10, 2004 at the Chinese Theatre, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actor Brad Bufanda, best known for his role in the series "Veronica Mars," jumped to his death from a Los Angeles building this week, coroner officials confirmed Friday.

The 34-year-old actor was found in the 300 block of S. Fuller Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Bufanda jumped from the 13th floor of a building and, according to an autopsy, he suffered traumatic injuries.

His death has been ruled a suicide.

Bufanda played Felix Toombs in seasons 1 and 2 of "Veronica Mars," and appeared on other shows such as "Days of our Lives," "Malcolm in the Middle" and "CSI: Miami."
