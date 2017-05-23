ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24 finale

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 24 came down to finalists Rashad Jennings, David Ross and Normani Kordei.

By Cari Skillman
LOS ANGELES --
Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars" comes to an end with a trio of fan favorite dancers.

It seems like fans would have been happy with either Rashad Jennings, Normani Kordei or David Ross taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

But in the end, the glitter dome went to NFL star Rashad Jennings and his pro partner Emma Slater.



Major League Baseball star David Ross and Lindsay Arnold took second place, while pop star Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy claimed third.

Jennings apparently enjoys his new dance skills so much, he's joining the "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights!" tour. It kicks off June 16 and runs through Aug. 13.
