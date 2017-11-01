Disney has announced the cast of the live-action reboot offeaturing Beyonce as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and James Earl Jones reprising his role of Mufasa.will be directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed the live-action version of"It is a director's dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life," said Favreau via press release.The all-star cast also includes John Oliver, John Kani, Seth Rogan, Billy Eichner and Keegan-Michael Key.The movie is slated for release on July 19, 2019.