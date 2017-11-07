The film's main character, Miguel, explains how his family celebrates Dia de los Muertos, including his great-grandmother Coco.
Miguel, who is feeling as though he does not fit with his family, winds up on a journey to The Land of the Dead, where he meets his ancestors. Along the way he learns how to be proud of his family while still following his dreams.
Nov. 22
