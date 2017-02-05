ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston (Matt Slocum&#47;AP)</span></div>
Pop superstar Lady Gaga shined bright during her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

She began her performance by singing "God Bless America" near the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston.

Gaga then jumped off the roof and was lowered down to the stage. She went through a medley of her top hits including "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Just Dance" and "Million Reasons."

She finished off her performance with a high-energy rendition of "Bad Romance."
