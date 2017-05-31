DISNEYLAND

Reporter Cory James previews Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney's California Adventure

Reporter Cory James previews Guardians of the Galaxy at Disney's California Adventure

DISNEYLAND (KFSN) --
On Saturday, guests will step into the outside universe for the first time.
The ride features the Guardians being held prisoner inside the mysterious Collector's Fortress where he displays his collection of rare artifacts found across the galaxy. The 'Rocket,' one of the well known characters, calls on guests to help him breakout of the Guardians. When they do, all of the Collector's other prisoner's break free setting the stage for a chaotic and heart-pounding experience.

The ride opens to the public on Saturday, May 27th.
Disney is the parent company of ABC30.
