ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

R&B singer Brandy hospitalized after apparently losing consciousness on plane at LAX

Recording artist and actress Brandy Norwood speaks on stage during the "Zoe Ever After" panel at the BET 2016 Winter TCA on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2016, in Pasadena. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES --
The R&B singer Brandy Norwood was transported to a hospital Friday morning after airline officials reported an ill passenger on a plane at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded about 7 a.m. to a report of a person who was "unconscious or almost unconscious" shortly after boarding a Delta Airlines plane, according to Los Angeles World Airports police.

The aircraft had not yet departed the gate when Delta employees called authorities.

The singer was fully conscious by the time she was escorted onto the jetway, police said. She was then taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicsingingmusicmusic newslos angeles international airportlos angeles fire departmentairlineLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Harry Potter' fan film creators say WB OK'ed project
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
Your Weekend
eBay UK preventing ticket scalping for Manchester benefit concert
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Amazon announces Fresno fulfillment center
Fresno State Sweet Corn goes on sale today!
Fresno girl wins Scripps National Spelling Bee
Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide
3 people caught with 20 pounds of marijuana in Visalia
Man arrested in Porterville for spreading nails around police and fire station
Kings County detectives hope 3D images from FBI will help them identify deceased woman
Show More
Doctor determines Kori Muhammad incompetent to stand trial
Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley
Senator Feinstein visits Central Valley, criticizes President's decision to dump climate change policies
At least 35 dead in Philippine resort attack
City leaders in Chowchilla planning for future with major development project
More News
Photos
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
More Photos