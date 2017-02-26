OSCARS

Social media reacts after Oscars 'Best Picture' mix-up

Warren Beatty shows the envelope with the actual winner for best picture as host Jimmy Kimmel, left, looks on at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In a shocking mix-up, La La Land was incorrectly announced as the winner of the award for Best Picture, until the correct winner, Moonlight, was revealed at the Oscars on Sunday. The unprecedented event sparked plenty of entertaining reactions on social media.

