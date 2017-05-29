ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stars talk about Shondaland's new Shakespearean drama 'Still Star-Crossed'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Sterling Sulieman and Medalion Rahimi of ABC's "Still Star-Crossed." (WABC)

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
ABC's newest drama "Still Star-Crossed" picks up in the wake of Romeo and Juliet's tragic deaths.


A new royal takes the throne and takes drastic measures to try to end the feud between the Montagues and the Capulets.

Medalian Rahimi stars as "Princess Isabella" and Sterling Sulieman stars as Prince Escalus. They describe in the video above how their characters are caught in the middle of this battle between the families.


Fans of period dramas like "The Tudors" may be attracted to this show, and Sulieman notes that one thing that this show features is more romance. If that isn't enough reason to give it a try, it's produced by TGIT's Shonda Rhimes of Shondaland.
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews the stars of "Still Star-Crossed."


Performing in a period drama has its own set of challenges, but Sulieman called it, "a challenge and a pleasure." Rahimi agreed saying that the biggest challenge is, "making sure the past and present meld well together and still make sense with audiences today."
EMBED More News Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews the stars of "Still Star-Crossed."



The series premiere of "Still Star-Crossed" is Monday, May 29th from 10-11 p.m. EDT on ABC.
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC premieresABCshonda rimes
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival
Guardians of the Galaxy ride opens this weekend at California Adventure
Your Weekend
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Squaw Valley
Show More
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Chipotle warning Fresno-area restaurants affected by payment card data breach
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
More News
Top Video
19-year-old shot dead after suspected drug deal goes wrong in Visalia
Fire at Fresno County home sets off ammunition, propane tanks
Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center
Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says
More Video