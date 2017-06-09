ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

First teaser trailer for Marvel's 'Black Panther' released

Black Panther is featured in a scene from Marvel's "Captain America: Civil War." (facebook.com/theblackpanther)

The first teaser trailer for Marvel's next superhero movie "Black Panther" was released during Game 4 of the NBA Finals Friday evening.

The trailer features Chadwick Boseman, who plays T'Challa / Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis, just to name a few.

It gives viewers another look at Wakanda, the fictional African nation that was featured in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016.


The movie is set to start after the events of "Civil War" with T'Challa returning home to Wakanda as the newly crowned king. But his return home is met with political problems, including Wakandan exile Erik Killmonger, played by Jordan, who seeks to dethrone him.

"Black Panther" also featues the Dora Milaje, an all-female special forces and the bodyguards of T'Challa.

In addition to the trailer, the first poster for the movie was released and showed Boseman as Black Panther with his mask off and sitting on a throne.


The movie is set to hit theaters Feb. 16, 2018.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
