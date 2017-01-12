ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your Weekend
Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Harlem Globetrotters
Friday, January 13th at 7:00 p.m.
Save Mart Center
3rd Annual Winter Trout Derby
Saturday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m.
Plaza Park Pond
MLK Breakfast
Saturday, January 14th at 9:00 a.m.
Clovis Veterans Memorial Building
Girl Scout Thin Mint 5K and Shortbread Shuffle 1 Mile
Saturday, January 14th
Market Place in Bakersfield and at River Park in Fresno
