Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
T-Rex Planet
Saturday, January 28th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, January 29th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Big Fresno Fairgrounds
Website
4Th Annual Bizare Art Fest
Saturday, January 28th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Calwa Recreation and Park District
Website
Snow Fest
Saturday, January 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, January 29th at 11:30 a.m.
The Discovery Center
Website
Related Topics:
entertainmentweekend guide
entertainmentweekend guide