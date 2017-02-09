ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Valentine's Super Love Jam
Friday, February 10th at 7:30 p.m.
Selland Arena
Benefit Performance: Mulan And The Battle On Black Mountain
February 10th and 11th
Fresno City College
Wine and Chocolate Lovers Weekend
February 11th and 12th
Fresno County Wine Journey
Yoga and Beer, Pints and Poses
Sunday, February 12th from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company
