Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.Friday, February 10th at 7:30 p.m.Selland ArenaFebruary 10th and 11thFresno City CollegeFebruary 11th and 12thFresno County Wine JourneySunday, February 12th from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company