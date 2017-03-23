Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.March 23rd and 24th at 8:00 a.m.Fresno City College - Fine, Performing & Communication Arts BuildingsFriday, March 24thRiver ParkSaturday, March 25th from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.Saturday, March 25th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.The Discovery CenterSunday, March 26th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Old Town Clovis