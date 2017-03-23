ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Jazz Festival
March 23rd and 24th at 8:00 a.m.
Fresno City College - Fine, Performing & Communication Arts Buildings
Grand Opening of Dicks Sporting Goods
Friday, March 24th
River Park

Fresyes Festival
Saturday, March 25th from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.
A Night At The Museum
Saturday, March 25th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Discovery Center
Antiques & Collectibles Fair
Sunday, March 26th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Old Town Clovis
Wesbite
