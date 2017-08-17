Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.
Movie Night at Seventh Day Adventist Church: Zootopia
Thursday, August 17th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Clovis Seventh Day Adventist Church
Website
'Princess Ball' at Chukchansi Park
Friday, August 18th at 6:05 p.m.
Chukchansi Park
Website
Annual China Peak Mud Run
Saturday, August 19th at 8:00 a.m.
China Peak
Website
Ribbon cutting for new Art of Life Playscape
Saturday, August 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Art of Life Healing Garden
Website
Bets for Pets Fundraiser
Saturday, August 19th from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Engelmann Cellars
Website
Family Day At Fresno Art Museum
Sunday, August 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Fresno Art Museum
Website
Related Topics:
entertainmentweekend guide
entertainmentweekend guide