Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.Thursday, August 17th from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.Clovis Seventh Day Adventist ChurchFriday, August 18th at 6:05 p.m.Chukchansi ParkSaturday, August 19th at 8:00 a.m.China PeakSaturday, August 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.Art of Life Healing GardenSaturday, August 19th from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.Engelmann CellarsSunday, August 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Fresno Art Museum