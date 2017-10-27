Trying to squeeze in some last minute fall fun?
Look no further than Bengtson's Pumpkin Fest in Homer Glen, Ill.
This year, Bengtson's added a corn pit where kids jump through and toss 320 million golden kernels. You can make "snow" angels and bury your friends like on a day at the beach.
The farm has plenty of pumpkins and more whacky fun to go with them.
Visitors can watch a pig race, try chatting with skeletons and go on carnival rides.
Of course, there's a tractor ride and plenty of cider donuts to enjoy as well.
Be sure to see the "Punkin Chucker" launch pumpkins into the water, too!
Stop by with your family this weekend 10 a.m until 9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday. The farm's season ends October 31, and it will be open 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. that day.
