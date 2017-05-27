FAMILY & PARENTING

Bride marries high school sweetheart despite cancer diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report in the video player above. (WPVI)

KNOXVILLE, TN --
A Tennessee woman, who is battling a rare form of cancer, married her high school sweetheart after being told she only has days to live.

"I ask God every day, 'Why?'" said Matthew Mager.

But today there are more prayers of thanksgiving from the Mager family after Matthew and Ronda tied the knot.

"Being married, it's a good feeling. Makes me smile just thinking about it, even with all the pain," said Mager.

For more, go to WATE.

Ronda is fighting epithelioid sarcoma, a rare and terminal cancer.

The couple has been together for 10 years and have two children together.

A big wedding was always something the couple dreamed of, but it wasn't financially possible.

"I brought her home and I fulfilled what I promised to her, that we're getting married," he said.

The vows, touching both of their hearts, overwhelmed them with emotion. But they were able to compose themselves enough to say "I do."

"I fell in love with her eyes. Her eyes are just unbelievable," said Matthew.

The family right now is simply grateful, as they hold each other close.

"If it's a week, a year, or the rest of her life, I'm thankful for that time," said Matthew.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldcancerweddingTennessee
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Couple who tried to conceive for 17 years welcomes sextuplets
Mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Oregon dad's 'I'm not a babysitter' post goes viral
Mom survives stroke with new perspective on life
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno
Show More
Businesses reopen after massive tanker explosion in Atwater
Porterville service members honored during ceremony, 77 new banners raised
Valley leaders argue federal budget will hurt farmers, low-income families
Businesses feeling heat after Kings River closed off to swimmers
Fresno County assembly member pushing to get more low-income families eligible for child care
More News
Top Video
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
Construction crews receive active-shooting training in wake of Downtown Fresno rampage
More Video