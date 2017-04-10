FAMILY & PARENTING

Dad's post praising wife for 'co-sleeping' goes viral

A Yukon, Oklahoma father shared this touching photo of his wife, Alora, sleeping with their two young children in bed. (David Brinkley/Facebook )

A father's Facebook post praising his wife for sharing their bed with their children is going viral.

David Brinkley shared a touching photo of his wife, Alora, sleeping with their two young children in bed. After hearing that some fathers don't support the practice known as "co-sleeping," David felt he had to "set the record straight."

Brinkley wrote: "I do NOT hate any part of what makes my wife the mother that she is. I would NEVER degrade or disregard anything that she feels like doing for my children. Do I have to squeeze into a small corner of the bed sometimes? Yeah? But my God how beautiful does she look holding my children? Making them feel loved and safe?"

The Yukon, Oklahoma father went on to explain that there is only a small window of time that his children will want to sleep with their parents. And after that, he and his wife will have the bed to themselves for the rest of their lives.

"I just want to say that I am proud of the decisions my wife makes as a mom and I support every single one of them. I would never want to rob her of this time she has or these seasons that are in reality too short to not enjoy," he wrote. "Please respect your wives as mothers."

As of Thursday, Brinkley's post has been shared more than 340,000 times. You can read his full post below.


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfamilyparentingsleepchildrenviralu.s. & world
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Happy National Siblings Day!
Baby loves to stretch his arms after being swaddled
Dad Photoshops 'marginally dangerous' images of daughter
5-year-old has a Costco-themed birthday party
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Clovis Unified Superintendent Janet Young announces her retirement
2 killed, 2 students critically injured after shooting at elementary school in San Bernardino
Authorities hope ring will help identify homicide victim near Strathmore
Fresno State lecturer under fire for President Trump tweet
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as 113th Supreme Court justice
Tulare man, 18, faces murder charge after suspected DUI crash kills woman
Madera robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene
Show More
Visalia Coptic Christians pray in solidarity after deadly bombing at Egyptian churches
Man denied $100K jackpot because friend pushed the button
Fresno man injured rescuing cats from house fire
Fresno protesters demonstrate against U.S. missile strikes in Syria
Orosi man wanted for allegedly assaulting deputy
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos