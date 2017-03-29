FAMILY & PARENTING

'Hold on. I got it!': Toddler stops mom so she can comfort baby brother

EMBED </>More News Videos

A mother is sharing a heartwarming moment she captured on video between her two young children. (WLS)

A mother is sharing a heartwarming moment she captured on video between her two young children.

Jennifer Hotte said her 1-month-old son Jackson was fussy after tummy time, but before she could comfort him, her 2-year-old daughter stepped in.

"She said, 'Hold on. I got it!'" Hotte said.

The adorable video shows big sister Rylee running back into the room with a blanket and kneeling next to him, giving him a binky and covering him in the blanket.
Related Topics:
familyfamilybabysiblings
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Kids 5 and younger not allowed to dine at NC restaurant
Girl ends up with 3rd-degree burns from homemade slime
5 siblings hope to be adopted together
5-Year-Old Learns He's Getting a New Heart
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Time for accounting coming for Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Gas tax would help fund California road plan, source tells AP
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
Poverello House receives $100,000 donation
13 dead after church bus crash in Texas
VIDEO: Beer run suspects pull gun on 'Good Samaritan' in Fresno County
Show More
Kings County Sheriff's deputies arrest rape, burglary suspect
1 killed after car and big rig collide in Fresno County
Fresno pastor pulls off stunning win on Wheel of Fortune
It's over: Britain files for divorce from the European Union
Victims identified in crash near Hanford leaving 3 dead, including 13-year-old
More News
Top Video
Visalia businesses feel targeted by Tulare County man filing dozens of ADA lawsuits
Time for accounting coming for Fresno County employees accused of stealing from the dead
Poll shows Valley voters split on whether Rep. Devin Nunes should remain in charge of Russia probe
Local elementary school students said goodbye to dozens of fish after releasing them into Shaver Lake
More Video