Kids 5 and younger not allowed to dine at North Carolina restaurant

MOORESVILLE, North Carolina --
At Caruso's in Mooresville, North Carolina the rules have changed.

Children 5 and younger are not allowed to dine there, WSOC reports.

"Sometimes the children become rowdy, and some of our other guests, it has made them upset because the parents don't do the right thing of taking the child out," said manager Michael Mills.

With its chandeliers, piano music and candlelight, Mills said the restaurant is trying to offer a fine dining experience.

Customer reactions started getting posted immediately on its Facebook page.


Some were against it, while others accepted the policy.
