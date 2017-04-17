FAMILY & PARENTING

Marine dad has a beautiful tea party with his daughter

Marine Corps drill instructor Keven Porter and his 4-year-old daughter Ashley were surprised with this beautiful tea party photo shoot. (kyndalrosephoto/Facebook)

A Marine and his daughter received a lovely surprise of an unexpected, beautiful tea party together.

Lizette Porter set up the special tea party and photo shoot for her husband, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Instructor Keven Porter, and their 4-year-old daughter Ashley.

"My husband had no idea what was going to happen until we showed up to the shoot," Lizette told ABC News. "He was hesitant at first, but after a little talking, I was able to convince him. He would do anything for Ashley."

Due to Keven's demanding work schedule, he often misses out on one-on-one time with his daughter. Lizette likes to make the most of their time together.

She said, "I got emotional watching them just be themselves and see how much she loves her daddy."
