Florida woman gives birth to 13-pound baby

A Florida woman gave birth to a baby that weighed more than 13 pounds. (Debbye Benson/Sweet Smiles Photography)

One Florida couple just welcomed a not-so-little bundle of joy. Carleigh Corbitt was born weighing in at 13 pounds, 5 ounces.

"She's just filled with rolls. She's just a big squishy baby. She's so adorable," mom Chrissy told ABC News.

Carleigh, who was born on May 15 near Jacksonville, caused quite the commotion in the delivery room because of her unexpected size, mom explained.

"When the doctor was pulling her out of me I just start hearing them all laughing and excited in the operating room," she said. "It looked they pulled a toddler out of my belly. She's so big."

Her husband Larry added, "The doctor said, 'Oh my gosh, she's going to be 15-pounds.' I remember the doctor saying, 'I don't think this baby is going to end. Are there two of them?'"

Both mom and dad fell in love.

"Her cheeks were so chunky and she was just so fat. She was so gorgeous, of course," dad said.

Mom added that she's glad those chubby little cheeks are spreading joy online, too.

"I had no idea she was going to be so popular. It's been a great experience and I can't wait to look back on this and share it with her to show her she became a celebrity overnight."

Carleigh is the youngest of five children, and mom says she plans to keep it that way.

"That's enough for me," said Chrissy. "We're going out with a bang."
