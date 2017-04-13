FRESNO COUNTY

Fashion from celebrity Victoria Beckham has ties to the Valley

Clovis native Sarah Elias Benton was part of the design team that worked with Victoria Beckham. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Victoria Beckham is known as a luxury fashion designer, but her collaboration with Target has brought her posh style to a broader audience. Clovis native Sarah Elias Benton was part of the design team that worked with Beckham.

"It was really fun-- she wanted to have fun with it. It was really fun to work with her throughout the entire process from the concept, design, production, to fitting everything."

Elias Benton, a Buchanan graduate, said it took more than a year to bring the women and kids fashion to life and to Target stores.

"She really wanted to feel softer and more muted, those are Harpers favorite colors. So we made sure it felt true to her and she wanted it to feel playful in women's."

Elias Benton's friends in Clovis were some of the first to buy it when the clothes hit stores last weekend.

"It's just really exciting, we are so proud of her. It's just really cool to see her work and be able to come into the store and buy pieces that she helped create," said Lindsay Core, Clovis.

Elias Benton's friends said they have already purchased several outfits for themselves and even their babies.

"We're just so proud of her and she's super talented and we always knew she would make it big," said Brittany Cifranic, Clovis.

Elias Benton said getting to this level did not come overnight. Her advice to those who want to make it in fashion world is keep focused.

"It's a lot of hard work, it's a lot of time, energy, blood, sweat, and tears-- the whole thing that goes into it, but it's so worth it."

Elias Benton encourages others to follow their passions. As for her, she said it is neat to see the impact fashion can have on others.

"It's been really cool to do something that connects to so many people and kids."

If you're interested in buying a piece of fashion, Target officials said the Victoria Beckham line is in stores for a limited time.
