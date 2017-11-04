Fatal motorcycle crash in South Fresno

A homeowner found the victim's motorcycle in a canal Saturday and alerted police, who searched the canal and found the body of the driver.Highway Patrol officers say they believe the crash happened either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.Investigators say the motorcyclist did not see a turn in the road, causing the driver to crash into the canal.The victim is believed to be a white male adult in his early to mid-forties.Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the crash.A motorcycle helmet was found half a mile south of where the motorcycle was found.This story will be updated.