Chef Shayna: Candy Spiders and Spider Web Chocolate Bark

This weekend spend some time in the kitchen to whip up a few festive spider themed Halloween treats.-1 cup dark chocolate melting wafer-2 TB vegetable shortening-1/2 cup white candy melts-1-quart size freezer bag-1 toothpick-wax paperIn a microwave-safe bowl, melt dark chocolate in 20-second increments, stirring between each time. Stir in vegetable shortening until it is melted and fully combined.Pour the white melting candy in a quart size zip top freezer bag. Seal and place in microwave in 30-second increments until it is melted. Snip the corner of the bag to make a small opening.Using the back of a spoon, spread the melted dark chocolate into a 4-inch circle. Pipe the melted white candy in concentric circles starting from the inside working toward the outside edge. Before it has time to harden, use a toothpick to pull the white chocolate from the innermost circle to the outside edge.Place the spider webs in the fridge to set for a minimum of 10 minutes.-Marshmallows-Pretzels-Purple Candy Melts-Nerds Candy-Candy EyesTo make the spider legs, break the pretzels to preserve the large 2 loops. Each spider needs 8 legs.In a small, shallow microwave-safe bowl, melt the purple candy coating. Dip one of the larger sides of the marshmallow in the coating, making sure to get 1/2 way down the adjacent sides. Place the marshmallow on wax paper with the melted chocolate side up. Working quickly before the candy coat dries, place each of the legs on to the side of the spider. You can dip the end of each "leg" in the melted candy to make it easier to stick to the spider "body."Add the candy eyes. To add a special touch sprinkle on candy Nerds on the body.Let the spiders set until the candy coating is hard.Package the spider web and spiders together in cellophane of a sweet Halloween treat.