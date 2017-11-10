Chef Shayna: Mini Pumpkin Pies

Chef Shayna from the Young Chef's Academy shows us how to whip up some easy mini pumpkin pies you can serve after your holiday meal.Mini Pumpkin Pies- 1 pkg. refrigerated pie crusts- 1 can (15 oz.) solid pack pumpkin- 2 cups frozen whipped topping, thawed- 1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice- 1 pkg instant pudding, Cheesecake flavorGarnish:- Powdered Sugar- 1/2 cup chopped pecans- 1 small orange, zested1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.2. Roll the pie crust into a 12-inch circle. Using a 3 1/2 inch cookie cutter, round or scalloped, cut out 12 pastry pieces. Do this with the second crust.3. Gently press one pastry piece into each cup of a mini-muffin pan. You should have 24 tart shells.4. Bake for 12 minutes until golden brown. Remove from muffin tin and let the shells cool completely.5. To prepare the filling: Combine the pumpkin, whipped topping, and spice in a bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add the pudding mix; whisk until smooth and thickened. Cool in the fridge until you are ready to use.6. Pipe the filling mixture into the tart shells using a star tip or a freezer bag with the corner snipped off.7. Garnish the mini pies with a sprinkle of powdered sugar, chopped pecans, and a little bit of orange zest.