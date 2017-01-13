CHEF SHAYNA

Chef Shayna: Sausage Lentil Stew
It's cold out there, so how about a meal to warm us up? (KFSN)

It's cold out there, so how about a meal to warm us up?

Sausage Lentil Stew
10oz sausage or kielbasa, sliced
2 medium uncooked carrots, peeled, chopped
2 ribs (medium) uncooked celery, sliced
1 medium onion, diced
2 cloves (medium) garlic cloves, minced
2 cups dry lentils, picked over
1/2 tsp Italian Seasoning
1/2 tsp table salt, or to taste
1/4 tsp black pepper, or to taste
2 TB chicken bouillon (6 cups chicken broth)
2 cups water

Directions:

For Freezer Bag to prep ahead: Using a Sharpie, label freezer safe gallon bag with date, title & instructions (Add 8 cups water, low 8 hours). Place all ingredients in bag and mix gently to combine. Place in freezer flat. May be stored up to 3 months.

On Cooking Day:

Place contents of bag in slow cooker Add 8 cups water. Cover slow cooker; cook on low setting for 8 hours. Dinner for 6.

Optional:

Add Chunks of Red Potato or Kale for last 30 minutes of cooking.

Serve with a salad or bread.
