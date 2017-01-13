Chef Shayna: Sausage Lentil Stew

It's cold out there, so how about a meal to warm us up?For Freezer Bag to prep ahead: Using a Sharpie, label freezer safe gallon bag with date, title & instructions (Add 8 cups water, low 8 hours). Place all ingredients in bag and mix gently to combine. Place in freezer flat. May be stored up to 3 months.Place contents of bag in slow cooker Add 8 cups water. Cover slow cooker; cook on low setting for 8 hours. Dinner for 6.Add Chunks of Red Potato or Kale for last 30 minutes of cooking.Serve with a salad or bread.