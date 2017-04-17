U.S. & WORLD

Clear coffee vows not to stain your teeth

The makers of CLR CFF says it's everything you love about coffee, without the teeth stains

There is a new coffee that promises not to stain your teeth, and it's crystal clear!

CLR CFF claims to be free of preservatives and artificial flavors.

The ingredients are listed on its website, and it states it only contains water, coffee and caffeine.

For now, the clear coffee is only available in the UK and Slovakia.

We're curious: Would you try it? Head over to the ABC 7 Chicago Facebook Page and join in on the conversation.

