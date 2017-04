Clear coffee vows not to stain your teeth

EMBED >More News Videos Wine-infused coffee now for sale online

There is a new coffee that promises not to stain your teeth, and it's crystal clear!CLR CFF claims to be free of preservatives and artificial flavors.The ingredients are listed on its website, and it states it only contains water, coffee and caffeine.For now, the clear coffee is only available in the UK and Slovakia.We're curious: Would you try it? Head over to theand join in on the conversation.