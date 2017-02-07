Girl Scout Cookies: The sweetest time of year is here

Whether you're a fan of Caramel Delites or Tagalongs, it's time to get your Girl Scout Cookie orders in.With each package of cookies sold, Girl Scouts not only better their decision making, goal setting, money management, and other invaluable life and business skills, but 100% of the money they raise stays local and goes toward future projects and adventures of the girls' choosing.In celebration of the Girl Scouts 100th year selling cookies, girl scouts is introducing a new flavor. The new Girl Scout S'mores cookie is a token to celebrate girl scouts and their long tradition with the beloved campfire treat. The new graham cookie is double-dipped in crme icing and a delicious chocolate coating, and it is also vegan.hundreds of thousands of boxes of cookies were dropped off in Fresno over the weekend. They have been sorted and are ready for sale.Girl Scout Cookie booths will be set up around town from February 17th to March 19th. Cookies are $5 per box.