HOUSTON --National Doughnut Day is June 2 and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies.
Duck Donuts
The donut chain is offering multiple sweepstakes and giveaways, including free donuts with purchase on Friday.
Dunkin Donuts: At participating Dunkin' Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.
Entenmann's
Seriously, don't! #NationalDonutDay is Friday 6/2 -- Come in & get a FREE classic donut with the purchase of any beverage! 🎉🍩🎉🍩 pic.twitter.com/jbYWrQ7Lku— Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) May 31, 2017
The baked goods company is hosting a sweepstakes to win free donuts for a year.
Krispy Kreme: You can pick up one free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary at participating locations.
Free doughnut. Free pick of doughnut. Free-king awesome. Friday, June 2nd. (US/CAN). #NationalDoughnutDay https://t.co/u7txRVSydE pic.twitter.com/4OnjtOAuzy— krispykreme (@krispykreme) May 24, 2017
Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill: Customers can receive one free glazed donut at their location in Pearland.
Shipley Do-Nuts: Participating Shipley Do-nuts locations will give customers a free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon. A portion of sales from Houston area locations will go to the Salvation Army. Go here to find a Shipley location near you.
Weights and Measures: The deal is: Buy one cake donut, get one cake donut free while supplies last. Weights and Measures recommends customers arrive as soon as the bake shop opens at 7 a.m.