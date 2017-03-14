Pi Day Boysenberry Pie Recipe

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --It's a day that's celebrated around the world, with a bit of a play on words. Pi is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant -- the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which many of us know as approximately 3.14159.
As part of National Pi Day, Simonian Farms in Fresno is offering a special buy one, get one free for all boysenberry pies today.
However, if you feel a bit more adventurous, you can always make your own using their recipe:
Simonian Farms Boysenberry Pie Recipe
Ingredients
- 7 oz water
- 6 oz granulated sugar
- Dash salt
- 1 tablespoon corn syrup
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 3 tablespoon cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons tapioca
- 2 oz water
- 16 oz of Simonian Farms frozen boysenberries
- 2 wholly wholesome pie shells
Directions
- In saucepan combine water, sugar, salt corn syrup and lemon juice bring to a boil
- Combine cornstarch and water blend thoroughly add frozen boysenberries
- Pour both mixtures into unbaked 9 in pie crust. Cover with second top crust and seal well around the edges. Make several slashes in the top to release steam.
- Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for about 40 min until top is golden brown.
- Cool before serving.