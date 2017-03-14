PI DAY

Pi Day Boysenberry Pie Recipe

What better way to explain Pi than with pie?

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
It's a day that's celebrated around the world, with a bit of a play on words. Pi is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant -- the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which many of us know as approximately 3.14159.

As part of National Pi Day, Simonian Farms in Fresno is offering a special buy one, get one free for all boysenberry pies today.

However, if you feel a bit more adventurous, you can always make your own using their recipe:

Simonian Farms Boysenberry Pie Recipe

Ingredients
  • 7 oz water
  • 6 oz granulated sugar
  • Dash salt
  • 1 tablespoon corn syrup
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 2 tablespoons tapioca
  • 2 oz water
  • 16 oz of Simonian Farms frozen boysenberries
  • 2 wholly wholesome pie shells

Directions
  1. In saucepan combine water, sugar, salt corn syrup and lemon juice bring to a boil

  2. Combine cornstarch and water blend thoroughly add frozen boysenberries

  3. Pour both mixtures into unbaked 9 in pie crust. Cover with second top crust and seal well around the edges. Make several slashes in the top to release steam.

  4. Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for about 40 min until top is golden brown.

  5. Cool before serving.


Pi Day

