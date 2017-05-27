BUZZWORTHY

Pink pineapples are now on sale and taking over social media

Just in time for summer and to cash in on the unicorn and millennial pink fads, pink pineapples are now on Instagram and in markets! (KTRK)

Just in time for summer and to cash in on the unicorn and millennial pink fads, pink pineapples are now on Instagram and in markets!

Companies like Del Monte and Dole have been developing the pineapples since 2005, but now they are finally able to start selling the genetically modified, but pretty fruit in stores.

Despite the fact that this has been in the works for 12 years, pink pineapples feel like the epitome of 2017 pop-culture.

Pineapple decorations and pineapples used as mugs are already popular and now they've been "unicorned." Early adopters say the pink pineapple tastes much like its predecessor, but sweeter.

The FDA approved the modification, explaining that the fruit growers changed certain enzymes which give pineapples their yellow hue into pink pigment by adding Lycopene.

Lycopene is the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelons pink, so the FDA says it is commonly and safely consumed.

The new species Ananas comosus has been given the more consumer-friendly nickname of "Rosé." However, in stores you'll see it listed as "extra sweet pink flesh pineapple," so that people expecting yellow fruit won't get confused by new variety.

One thing is for sure, you'll soon be seeing them all over Instagram this summer, along with unicorn pool floats and one-piece statement bathing suits.

