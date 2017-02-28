U.S. & WORLD

Report: Your Subway chicken sandwiches aren't just chicken

EMBED </>More News Videos

A report from the CBC found that chicken patties in Canadian Subway restaurants are more soy than chicken. (KTRK)

PETERBOROUGH, Canada --
Subway has long been hailed as one of the healthiest fast food options, but a new report casts doubt on the chicken served in its Canadian restaurants.

Working with researchers from Trent University, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation conducted DNA tests on meat samples from Subway, McDonald's, Wendy's, A&W and Tim Hortons to determine exactly how much chicken was in each sandwich's patty.

The meat from every chain but Subway was found to contain between 84 and 90 percent chicken meat. Those looking to Eat Fresh at Subway, however, are only consuming 53.6 percent chicken meat, the analysis found.

After an initial round of testing, the team was so surprised at Subway's results that they returned to run additional tests on five additional samples to confirm their original findings.

It's important to note that the restaurants' samples were not expected to have 100 percent chicken DNA, as processing, seasoning and marinating procedures will bring down the overall ratio of chicken to other substances in the patty.

In Subway's case, the researchers said that soy protein comprised the majority of the mystery DNA in the chicken patties.

In a statement released to the CBC, Subway Canada refuted the study's results, asserting that its chicken products contain less than 1 percent of soy protein.

"We use this ingredient in these products as a means to help stabilize the texture and moisture. All of our chicken items are made from 100% white meat chicken which is marinated, oven roasted and grilled," a spokesperson said. "We tested our chicken products recently for nutritional and quality attributes and found it met our food quality standards."
Related Topics:
foodsubwaysubway restaurantchickenfast food restaurantsciencebizarreu.s. & worldcanada
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Orcas surround jet skiers in New Zealand
Space X announces plan to send 2 private citizens to the moon
Asghar Farhadi criticizes U.S. travel ban after Oscar win
Some news outlets blocked from White House media briefing
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
Local Bakery prepares for Fat Tuesday with King Cakes
Crazy shakes a big draw for NYC restaurant
Winter Citrus Salmon recipe
Ampersand to make ice cream with Girl Scout Cookies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
PG&E changing the way they do billing, which may mean higher rates for some
Attorney for accused Fresno State serial groper claims client was framed during identification process
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
Friends remember 22-year-old Visalia man who was stabbed to death while walking home
Riverside plane crash survivors remain hospitalized; NTSB on scene
Fresno County asks for aid to help with emergency declaration focusing on Tranquillity levees
Show More
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Fresno to Las Vegas charter bus crashes, killing 1, injuring 26
Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, injuring at least a dozen band members
3 dead, 2 injured after plane crashes into Riverside home
LAPD names officer who fired gun during struggle with teens
More News
Top Video
PG&E changing the way they do billing, which may mean higher rates for some
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
Attorney for accused Fresno State serial groper claims client was framed during identification process
Ice cream company making sure bees in the Valley stay healthy to keep blossoms blossoming
More Video